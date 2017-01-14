'Mad-dog' James Mattis talks tough on Pakistan



James Mattis, Donald Trump’s pick for US defense secretary

Washington: In a tough message to Pakistan, James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for US defense secretary, has said that if confirmed, he would tell Islamabad the need to “expel or neutralize” externally-focused militant groups operating with impunity within the country.

In his written submission to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing Mattis noted that “conditioning our security assistance” to Pakistan has a mixed history, “but I will review all option.” “If confirmed, I will work with the State Department and the Congress to incentivise Pakistan’s co-operation on issues critical to our national interests and the region’s security, with focus on Pakistan’s need to expel or neutralize externally-focused militant groups that operate within its borders,” said Mattis.

The 66-year-old Marine general, who retired in 2013, was responding to a question if he supports conditioning US aid to Pakistan. Nick-named as “Mad Dog” Mattis, the retired general told lawmakers that Pakistan has “learned some hard lessons” because of its dealings with the Afghan Taliban, as violence in that country reflects.