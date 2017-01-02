MondayMotivation: Inspiring quotes to start the New Year

The New Year has arrived. And, to begin 2017 on a positive note, here are 17 inspiring Twitter posts.
One of my main regrets in life is giving considerable thought to inconsiderate people. #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/ABaFgkoOWs— Tim Fargo (@alphabetsuccess) January 2, 2017
Everything you ever wanted is on the other side of fear. #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/CfExCQEfru— Home and Horizon (@LaurettaCWright) January 2, 2017
For some people it might be the worst day, going back to work for another year.— Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) January 2, 2017
Live the #Monday in a different way. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HgrBJBWGTs
"It isn't the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it's the pebble in your shoe." #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ok5RTcYax8— Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) December 26, 2016
"If you focus on what you've left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead!" #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/5lWSCS1hH4— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) December 26, 2016
Self-CONFIDENCE grows— Gordana Biernat (@MyPowertalk) January 1, 2017
out of self-RESPECT.
Make every choice with respect for
your BODY, your MIND & your SOUL.#ShineOn#MondayMotivation
Keep Working Hard No Matter How Many Times You Fail. You Know You're Gonna Be Successful At The End. Stay Focused. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Zi1X8kskQV— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 2, 2017
He who can have patience can have what he will. - Benjamin Franklin #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/p99NBaop00— Tim Fargo (@alphabetsuccess) January 2, 2017
Time to let go:— OSAGIE ALEX (C.P.W) (@wisdomcounselin) January 2, 2017
Friends with no benefits
Contacts with no impacts
Junk in the trunk
What we can't remove won't let us move.#MondayMotivation
Olivier Giroud. Man scores the best goal of 2017 on the first day of the year. No need for next 364 days now. #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/rtRgZLkq2J— Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 2, 2017
No matter how far you have gone on the wrong road, you can still turn around#mondaymotivation— Archie (@Archu243) January 2, 2017
Today's special for Yugpurush jiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»
Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.#mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/K5mLleqjSO— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) January 2, 2017
First Monday of 2017...— ÑÂÂÂÂÐ½ÑÂÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÂαâÂÂÂÂ¤SHREYA (@Shreyaa_17) January 2, 2017
Wishing u a great week and a great year ahead!!! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6jGqX6n0wJ
he successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.~Bruce Lee#mondaymotivation— Sudhanshu Trivedi (@Beingsudhanshuu) January 2, 2017
#mondaymotivation— Gauri Maa (@dharammegha) January 2, 2017
Keep your spirits & determination unshaken and you shall always walk the glory road With courage,faith and efforts. pic.twitter.com/enWbv3enOc
0 Comments