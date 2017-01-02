MondayMotivation: Inspiring quotes to start the New Year

The New Year has arrived. And, to begin 2017 on a positive note, here are 17 inspiring Twitter posts.

One of my main regrets in life is giving considerable thought to inconsiderate people. #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/ABaFgkoOWs — Tim Fargo (@alphabetsuccess) January 2, 2017

Everything you ever wanted is on the other side of fear. #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/CfExCQEfru — Home and Horizon (@LaurettaCWright) January 2, 2017

For some people it might be the worst day, going back to work for another year.

Live the #Monday in a different way. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HgrBJBWGTs — Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) January 2, 2017

"It isn't the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it's the pebble in your shoe." #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ok5RTcYax8 — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) December 26, 2016

"If you focus on what you've left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead!" #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/5lWSCS1hH4 — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) December 26, 2016

Self-CONFIDENCE grows

out of self-RESPECT.



Make every choice with respect for

your BODY, your MIND & your SOUL.#ShineOn#MondayMotivation — Gordana Biernat (@MyPowertalk) January 1, 2017

Keep Working Hard No Matter How Many Times You Fail. You Know You're Gonna Be Successful At The End. Stay Focused. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Zi1X8kskQV — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 2, 2017

He who can have patience can have what he will. - Benjamin Franklin #quote #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/p99NBaop00 — Tim Fargo (@alphabetsuccess) January 2, 2017

Time to let go:

Friends with no benefits

Contacts with no impacts

Junk in the trunk

What we can't remove won't let us move.#MondayMotivation — OSAGIE ALEX (C.P.W) (@wisdomcounselin) January 2, 2017

Olivier Giroud. Man scores the best goal of 2017 on the first day of the year. No need for next 364 days now. #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/rtRgZLkq2J — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 2, 2017

No matter how far you have gone on the wrong road, you can still turn around#mondaymotivation



Today's special for Yugpurush jiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Archie (@Archu243) January 2, 2017

Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.#mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/K5mLleqjSO — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) January 2, 2017

First Monday of 2017...

Wishing u a great week and a great year ahead!!! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6jGqX6n0wJ — ÑÂÂÂÂÐ½ÑÂÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÂαâÂÂÂÂ¤SHREYA (@Shreyaa_17) January 2, 2017

he successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.~Bruce Lee#mondaymotivation — Sudhanshu Trivedi (@Beingsudhanshuu) January 2, 2017