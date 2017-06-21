Mumbai: Denied seat in local train, man flings chilli powder at commuters

Representational Pic

Not getting a seat in a packed compartment landed seven people in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Around 7.35 am, when the CST local departed from platform 2 of Shahad station, someone flung chilli powder into its general coach. Following this, seven passengers started feeling an itching and burning sensation on their bodies and eyes.

"At Kalyan, they got off the train and were taken to Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, and were discharged after medical treatment," said a RPF official.

Later a complaint was lodged by a passenger, Deepak Gavade (27), with the Kalyan GRP. Based on this, the RPF from Kasara circulated CCTV footage to fruit vendors outside Shahad station.

An official said they identified a suspect and started looking for his address to apprehend him. "When we found him, he confessed that he had thrown chilli powder into the compartment to take revenge against some commuters who had earlier quarrelled with him over a seat," said Sunil Udasi, chief PRO, Central Railway.

The man was handed over to the Kalyan GRP.