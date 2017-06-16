Navi Mumbai: Law student accuses hospital doctors of mistreating his grandfather

Law student files complaint against mistreatment by doctors at DY Patil Hospital, after they failed to provide proper treatment to his 89-year-old grandfather, hospital assures inquiry



A picture clicked by the grandson of the patient Bhimshaha Koli

The love-hate saga of doctors and patients is here to stay, as long as there's short tempers and medical negligence. And here's one more instance.

A law student has filed a complaint against DY Patil Hospital, alleging that on-duty doctors didn't provide proper treatment to his 89-year-old grandfather, and that they were, in fact, sleeping. He also alleged that doctors abused the patient, and later, forced him out after a three-hour delay. The hospital said it is investigating the matter to "bring out the truth with full responsibility".

On-duty snooze

Seawoods resident Bhimshaha Koli, suffering from prostate enlargement, was taken to DY Patil Hospital on June 11 around 4.45 am after he complained of pain and couldn't pass urine.

His grandson Girish C Kurane, a third-year law student, said, "When I reached the emergency ward, I saw junior doctors sleeping. After calling them out repeatedly, they woke up, but paid no heed. Finally, they asked us to go for a sonography, which was far from the emergency ward. My grandfather already couldn't stand, but they didn't even provide a wheelchair. After we reached the sonography centre, we had to wait for another half-an-hour as the technician was also sleeping."



Shows doctors sleeping on duty at DY Patil Hospital

Brutal apathy

In his complaint, Kurane has said that despite repeated pleas, junior doctors didn't call for seniors as they were sleeping. "When I questioned a senior doctor, she started behaving badly. Another shouted 'ab unka urine nahi nikal raha hai to stomach main chhed kar ke nikaaloon kya? Aap le jaiye patient ko' (do you want me to remove his urine by making a hole in the stomach? Take him away)," he said.

The doctor refused to provide treatment, claiming the hospital didn't have a urology department. However, its official website boasts of two senior urologists.

Finally, at 7 am, Kurane took Koli to MGM Hospital, where he was given proper treatment. He is currently under observation; doctors will decide the future course of treatment as per his condition after 20 days.

Patient comes first: CEO

Hospital CEO Dr Anupam Karmakar said he was inquiring into the matter. "In such cases, we take immediate action against the doctors. But before jumping the gun, we need to investigate to ensure we have enough evidence. To us, patient is the first priority, and we take such complaints seriously. If any doctor is at fault, we will ensure strict action," he added.