'Narendra Modi wiped out the MNS'

After differences with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray and uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj quit Shiv Sena and founded a new political party in March 2006.

Taking forward Sena’s ‘marathi manoos’ agenda, Raj’s party in a very short span of time managed to open its account in Maharashtra politics. However, all that the party stood for appears to have hit a dead-end.

Explaining the downfall of the MNS, political analyst Dr Surendra Jondhale said, “MNS could not involve its core political ideology in any of its recent political movements. No one knows what is the party’s stand? Raj Thackeray has not taken any serious efforts to build the organisation.”

Addressing the problem of winning loyal followers, Jondhale said, “He could not develop loyal followers. When the Modi phenomena hit its peak, he did not have anything significant to say. You should have some kind of viewpoint or strategy. The dominant political presence of the BJP and Modi’s politics totally wiped out MNS.”