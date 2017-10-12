A day after mid-day highlighted the problems plaguing Charni Road station as part of its railway station audit, Central Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant visited the premises, with top railway officials in tow, to get a first-hand account of the issues; he demanded that escalators be installed at the station to ease commuter movement.



Central Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant at Charni Road railway station

Members of the citizens' group Aamhi Girgaumkar, who've been fighting for better infrastructure at the station, had also accompanied Sawant and the team of officials.

"The access problem at Charni Road station is genuine. Railway officials told me that the platform is very narrow and any additional landings or staircases cannot be set up, as it would become a safety issue. I then asked them if the railways can allow a tea stall on the narrow platform, why not a staircase," Sawant told mid-day.

"Residents and commuters here have been genuinely affected due to the limited access and have to take a detour to reach the booking office and platforms. Surely the railways can work out some solution."

Sawant added that he was also taking up the issue of the demolished skywalk independently with BMC officials. "The skywalk was very old and had to be demolished, but the new one needs to be built fast, so that there is no hindrance to commuter movement," he said.

