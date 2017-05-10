'Nawaz Sharif funded jihad in Valley with Osama bin Laden's money'

Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. Pic/AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been accused of taking money from al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden to promote jihad in Kashmir. The allegation has been made by opposition leader Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI spokesperson, said he would file a petition in Pakistan's Supreme Court in this regard.

Khan's party says it bases its claim on interviews and excerpts from a book, Khalid Khawaja: Shaheed-e-Aman, by the wife of a former ISI spy.