NEET results declared - Punjab boy bags first place

Representational picture

The CBSE declared result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday, for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in which Punjab's Navdeep Singh has bagged the top rank. Navdeep secured 697 marks out of 700. The second and

third ranks have been bagged by Madhya Pradesh's Archit Gupta and Manish Mulchandani respectively.

A total of 11,38,890 students had appeared for the NEET, out of which 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance

examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females. Eight transgenders also appeared for the test, out of which five have qualified. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on

June 12 set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET-2017 after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the board.

The apex court had on May 24 stayed an interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the CBSE from publishing the result of NEET 2017. The highest number of candidates --9,13,033-- had appeared in English while 1,20,663 students had taken the test in Hindi.