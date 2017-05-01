E-paper

'Not in a different galaxy' over Brexit, says Theresa May

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May goes door-to-door campaigning. Pic/AFP
British PM Theresa May yesterday denied she was "in a different galaxy" after EU leaders were reportedly dismayed by her negotiating demands at a meeting this week. May told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier that a detailed trade deal needed to be drawn up before Britain would agree to pay its EU divorce bill.

Juncker has since reportedly told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that May was "in a different galaxy".

May has responded that she stood by her comment that "no deal was better than a bad deal". "I'm not in a different galaxy. What this shows is that there are going to be times when these negotiations are going to be tough," she said.

David Cameron buys designer shed to write his memoirs

London: Former prime minister David Cameron has plans to write his memoirs in a £25,000-designer garden shed that has been installed at his family home in the Cotswolds. His children, however, are eyeing it as a playroom.

