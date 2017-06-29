NotInMyName: Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma lend voice to the movement



PICS/PRADEEP DHIVAR

As mob lynchings become the norm of the new nation, with its latest victim being 16-year-old Junaid Khan in Ballabhgarh, a new citizen's movement, steps out to protest the killings, insisting these daylight murders cannot be carried out any longer, especially #NotInMyName.

In Mumbai, noted names like Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Nandita Das also joined the silent protest being carried out at Bandra on Wednesday, adding their voices to similar events across the country.