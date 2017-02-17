Mumbai: Manoj Tiwari's car attacked; BJP MP warned to stay away from campaigning



Manoj Tiwari

Unidentified persons yesterday smashed the windscreen of BJP leader and actor Manoj Tiwari's car last evening, and warned him to stay away from campaigning in Mumbai, a party leader said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm when Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief, was about to leave his house in suburban Andheri, said Amarjeet Mishra, general secretary of Mumbai BJP.

"A stone was hurled at his car, followed by a piece of paper tied to another stone. On the paper it was written Abhi to Kanch Toda Hai, Jyada Prachar Karoge To Muh Tod Denge (now it's only windscreen, if you campaign further we will smash up your face)," Mishra said.

An FIR would be registered regarding the incident, he said, adding that people of the city would teach a lesson to those who were behind the attack on the polling day. Civic polls are to be held in Mumbai on February 21. Tiwari, MP from Delhi North-East, is here since yesterday and holding campaign rallies to woo the city's sizable North Indian community.

Mishra also said, without naming any party, that attack showed "fear and anxiety" in the opposition camp. Referring to the incident at a rally in suburban Sakinaka later in the evening, Tiwari said, "I am a soldier of Narendra Modi army. I am not going to be deterred in anyway."