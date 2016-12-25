'Opposition to I-cards to refugees exposes bias'

West Pakistan Refugees slam Separatists for opposing issuance of domicile certificates to them



Police detain AIP supporters led by Independent MLA Abdul Rashid Sheikh, during a protest march in Srinagar. Pic/PTI



Srinagar: West Pakistan Ref­u­gees held a protest on Saturday condemning Separatists for opposing the issuance of domicile certificates to them, and said their statements aga­inst the settlers exposed their bias against the Hindus.

"We strongly condemn the statement of separatist leaders like Yaseen Malik and Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani, who are opposing the grant of domicile certificates to us. We have been suffering a lot for the past 70 years," said Madan Lal Dubgotra, head of West Pakistani Hindu Refugee Front.

Meanwhile, MLA Engineer Rashid, who was protesting the state government's alleged domicile decision, was on Saturday removed from the pavement outside CM Mehbo­oba Mufti's residence by police.