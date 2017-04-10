'Osama's head had to be put together for identification'



Former President Barack Obama in 2011, closely monitoring the NavySEALâÂÂattack in Pakistan that took down Osama bin Laden

New York: An ex-Navy SEAL, who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden, has revealed that the al-Qaeda chief's head was so severely destroyed by his gunfire that it had to be pressed back together for identification.

Ex-Navy SEAL team shooter Robert O'Neill has reasserted his claim that he alone pumped three bullets into Osama, in a new book. In 'The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden', the shooter lays out the details of what went down that night inside the compound in Abbottabad.



Osama bin Laden

While controversy still swirls around O'Neill's version of the May 2, 2011, raid, much of it centers on his breaking the Special Ops code of silence.

In O'Neill's version, he was trailing five or six other SEALs climbing the stairs to the compound's second floor.

Recounting his first sighting of Osama, he claims bin Laden stood near the bed, his hands on the shoulders of Amal. "In less than a second, I aimed above the woman's right shoulder and pulled the trigger twice," O'Neill writes.

"Bin Laden's head split open, and he dropped. I put another bullet in his head. Insurance," he writes.