'Paedophile filmed videos of sexual abuse and rape, 76 clips found on phone'

Jaipur: A 27-year-old teacher has been arrested here for allegedly sexually abusing and raping numerous school boys over the past several years.

The paedophile, Rameez, would also make video clips of the acts, with around 76 such clips recovered from his mobile phone after his arrest two days ago.

Two of his victims have registered an FIR against the unmarried teacher who is now under police custody and will be produced in a court on Monday.

"76 clips were found in his mobile phone. He used to abuse and rape his students and would film the videos with the help of other victim students," SHO Ramganj police station Ashok Chauhan said.

It is suspected that he sexually abused and raped numerous students over the past several years. The students alleged that he would threaten to fail them in examinations and blackmailed them for money on the basis of the clips.

Rameez was the English teacher in a private school where he pressurised the students to take tuition with him.

The school administration had terminated his job last month after getting wind of his proclivities.

A police complaint, however, was filed only a few days ago by the victims themselves, after a video clip he forwarded on a WhatsApp group was seen by the parents of one of the minor boys.

