'Pak providing safe havens to terrorists won't be tolerated'

The US will not tolerate Pakistan providing safe havens to terrorists, America's envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has said and backed the creation of a strategic alliance with India to fight terrorism and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Representational Image

Haley, in her keynote address to the 20th annual Legislative Conference of the Indian American Friendship Council, also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in New York. She said that the US recently embarked on a new strategy for combating terrorism in Afghanistan and South Asia. One of the pillars of that strategy is the development of America's strategic partnership with India.