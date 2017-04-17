'Pakistani supporter' army general schools 'upstart' Abhijeet in single tweet

Retired Lt Gen HS Panag has the perfect response to Abhijeet Bhattacharya's hate-filled Twitter rant against the decorated armyman. Former SC judge Markandey Katju also compares the Bollywood singer to a donkey

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is at it again! The singer has stirred up a controversy by calling an army veteran "Pak supporter" after he condemned the viral photos and video that emerged of a civilian being tied to the bonnet of an Indian army jeep in Kashmir as a 'human shield' against stone-pelters.

The singer has a motor mouth that has sparked controversy time and again with the 'garbage' he spews on Twitter and he has done it again.

Abhijeet went on a hate-filled rant against retired Lieutenant General Harcharanjit Singh Panag, the former Commanding officer of the Northen Command and Central Command of the Indian Army and a the only three-star General from the Mechanised Infantry.

On April 15th, the retired Lt Gen had reacted to the viral video of the shocking incident and tweeted:

Image of a 'stone pelter' tied in front of a jeep as a 'human shield',will 4 ever haunt the Indian Army&the nation! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) April 15, 2017

The former armyman had even reiterated his stand saying that he believed that "whatever the provocation, the Indian Army cannot take recourse to illegal acts".

But this got Abhijeet all riled up and ready to spew venom.

He posted, "U r a Pak supporter, wish you were kicked, beaten & humiliated on the streets of Kashmir & then wd hv seen ur reaction."

Retired Lieutenant General HS Panag. Pic/Twitter account of @rwac48

Well, the retired general, who has been honoured with several gallantry awards, isn't one take things lying down and responded to the trolls, especially Abhijeet in a tweet.

His response was spot on and shut down Abhijeet in a single tweet.



The photo of a civilian tied to the army jeep in Kashmir that sparked the controversy. Pic/Twitter

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju also had a scathing response to the Bollywood singer Abhijeet, comparing him to a donkey.

THIS IS WHAT STARTED THE ABUSE:

Whatever the Provocation, the Indian Armed Forces Cannot Take Recourse to Illegal Acts. I endorse the views! https://t.co/KetiP3YESW

— Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) April 15, 2017

THIS IS ABHIJEET'S TWEET:

U r a Pak supporter, wish you were kicked,beaten & humiliated on the streets of #Kashmir & then wd hv seen ur reaction.. #Salute #IndianArmy https://t.co/yUkSlW8gI5 — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) April 16, 2017

THIS IS HOW THE GENERAL RESPONDED:

@abhijeetsinger Little Brown Shirt,even at this age,I can give the terrorists a lesson,as also to an upstart like u! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) April 16, 2017

THIS IS WHAT JUSTICE KATJEU HAD TO SAY: