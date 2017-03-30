'Parrot' sells UK home for Rs 1.83 crore

Man in parrot costume. All pics/Facebook

An unnamed man in Blackrod, UK, had asked his estate agent, Steve Laycock, to come up with a novel way to sell his home faster.

Laycock of Platinum Properties claims that he then suggested that he don a parrot costume. Much to his surprise, the owner agreed.

In a series of funny photos, the colourful bird - Laycock didn't reveal if it was the owner - can be seen stepping out of the shower cabin, getting ready for dinner in the living room, chilling on the bed, working at a desk or tending to the barbecue in the backyard.

And, surprisingly, the fancy dress proved to be a hit drawing the attention of several potential buyers. The house was eventually sold for Rs 1.83 crore, reports Oddity Central.