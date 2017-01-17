'Passport Mela' to be held in Mumbai on January 21



The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Mumbai will organise a 'Passport Mela' in the city on the coming Saturday to address complaints regarding passport issuance, an official said. The prime objective of the Passport Mela is to deal with the growing demand for passports and tackling problems related to their issuance in our region, the official said.



"The event would be held at all the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under the jurisdiction of RPO, Mumbai to meet the increasing demand for passport services and address occasional difficulties faced by citizens in obtaining an appointment, said a statement issued by the Passport office. Under the jurisdiction of RPO Mumbai, people from Mumbai, Aurangabad, Beed, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Daman, Dadra Nagar and Haveli, Silvassa, who wish to take part in the event, will have to register online: www.passportindia.gov.in and confirm appointment by paying the requisite fees, the official statement said.