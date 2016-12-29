'Poor man's Raghuram Rajan,' Viral V Acharya is new RBI Dy Governor



Viral Acharya

New Delhi: The government yesterday appointed Viral V Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself ‘poor man’s Raghuram Rajan’, as new Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India.

The 42-year-old Acharya's appointment for a three-year tenure was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. He is taking over at a time when the central bank is facing criticism for repeated changes in the rules related to deposit and withdrawal of money, post-demonetisation.

He will fill the post that fell vacant after Urjit Patel was made RBI Governor to succeed Rajan with effect from September 4.