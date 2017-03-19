Pope Francis advises priests to call exorcists when needed



Pope Francis. Pic/AFP



Vatican City: Pope Francis on Friday advised priests who hear troubled confessions from parishioners to not hesitate to call on the services of an exorcist.



A good confessor has to be very discerning, particularly when he has to deal with "real spiritual disorders," the pontiff told priests at a Vatican training seminar on the art of hearing believers recount their sins.



Disorders could have their roots in all manner of circumstances, including supernatural ones, he said. In such circumstances the confessor "must not hesitate to refer to exorcists... chosen with great care and prudence."