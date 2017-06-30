Chandrapur tigress will not be shot, rules High Court

Chandrapur tigress

In what can be termed as a major blow to the forest department, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has quashed the department's order to shoot a tiger that was declared a 'problem animal' for killing and injuring a few people.

On June 23, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state AK Mishra had given the order, after which three teams were made to track the animal; the C-60 commandos from Maharashtra police, veterinary doctors and tranquilising experts were also called in.

Wildlife lovers intervene

After the news that the tiger might be shot spread on social networking sites, wildlife lovers slammed the forest department, and one of them, Dr Jerryl Avinash Banait, approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court with a request that the order be cancelled.

A wildlife lover from Nagpur said, "On Friday, the court quashed the order of the forest department to shoot the tiger, declared as a 'problem animal', from Brahmapuri area. The court's direction is a slap in the face of the forest department, which does not follow the basic guidelines and norms before making such a declaration about a tiger. We expect that hereafter at least the forest department does proper research before doing something like this."

Only tranquiliser

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the identity of the animal must be obtained through a committee constituted for the purpose, via camera-trapping or direct sightings or pug mark impressions, along with collection of hair samples and scat for DNA profiling. While hearing the plea opposing the shooting order, the court observed that the department had failed to follow these guidelines.

Speaking to mid-day, Mishra said, "The honorable high court has set aside the shooting order, but we have permission to tranquilise the tiger." The three teams constituted are already searching for the animal, and camera traps have been set up as well.