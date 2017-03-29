'Raees' promotion: Summons sent to SRK, Excel Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan.

Vadodara: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and co-producer of his movie 'Raees', Excel Entertainment, have been asked to record their statements in connection with the death of a man at Vadodara railway station during the promotion of the film.

Fahreed Khan Pathan had died of heart attack on January 23 after he got trapped in the crowd that had turned up at the railway station to catch a glimpse of the actor, who was travelling by August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his film "Raees".

"We have issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan and co-producer of the movie, Excel Entertainment, which had sought permission from the Railways for the film's promotion on a train. We have given to them 7 days time to file their statements," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways) Tarun Barot told PTI.

On March 2, a judicial magistrate's court here had ordered the Government Railway Police to submit its inquiry report on the incident within 45 days. Earlier, Mumbai-based advocate and activist Abha Singh had met GRP officials in the city on February 10 and requested them to file an FIR against Khan and the company that was handling promotion of his film.

A youth Congress worker had also filed an application in a local court on February 17 seeking directions to the police for filing a complaint against the actor. According to Barot, it is advisable for Khan to appear in person within a week before the police to explain his side. "Earlier too, we had sent summons to Excel officials. However, instead of appearing in person, they had sent their lawyers, which is not allowed. It is recommended that both the parties give their statements in person. If they do not

comply, we will inform the court and take action as per its order," Barot said.

Several people, including policemen, were injured while 45-year-old Pathan died when a crowd of around 15,000 surged to have glimpse of the superstar, who arrived by train to promote the film.