'Rahul Gandhi can't give proof of allegations against PM Modi'



Rahul Gandhi



Ahmedabad: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Mehsana in Gujarat on Wednesday, BJP on Tuesday said the Congress vice president only levels personal charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but cannot provide any evidence.

Upping the ante against the government over the demonetisation issue, Rahul had recently alleged that he had information about “personal corruption” involving Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi makes personal attack on the PM, but cannot give any proof. When the PM took the decision of demonetisation, he (Rahul) said if he speaks in the Parliament, there will be an earthquake," state BJP spokesperson, Bharat Pandya, said in a release.

Rahul will be addressing a rally in Mehsana town of North Gujarat on Wednesday. The party said during his last visit to Gujarat, Rahul had gone to Una (where Dalit youths were beaten for skinning a cow) for “mere publicity”.