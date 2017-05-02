'Rap God' Eminem drags New Zealand government to court



Eminem is suing the New Zealand ruling party over a music track it used for a campaign ad. Pic/AFP

US rapper Eminem is suing New Zealand's ruling National Party over a track it used for a campaign ad in 2014, the media reported on Monday.

The rapper said the song, used in the party advert, was an unlicensed version of "Lose Yourself", one of his biggest hits and also the winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Song in a Movie category, along with two Grammys, the BBC reported. Lawyer Gary Williams for Eight Mile Style, the company representing Eminem, told the high court in Wellington that the National Party infringed copyright by using the song, or a substantial reproduction of it, reports the New Zealand Herald.

But the party's lawyers argued that it was not actually "Lose Yourself", but a track called Eminem-esque which they bought from a stock music library.