'RBI board recommended note ban after govt advice'

New Delhi: Contrary to popular belief, it was the government which had “advised” the Reserve Bank to junk Rs 500/1000 notes on November 7 and the board of the central bank the very next day recommended the demonetisation.

In a 7-page note to the Parliament's Department-Related Committee of Finance headed by Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, the RBI stated that the Government had on November 7, 2016 “advised the Reserve Bank that to mitigate the triple problems of counterfeiting, terrorist financing and black money, the Central Board of the Reserve Bank may consider withdrawal of the legal tender status of the notes in high denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.” The RBI’s Central Board met the very next day to “consider the Government's advice.”