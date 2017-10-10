The tension between 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan and contestant Zubair Khan has spilled over into life outside the reality show, with Zubair filing a complaint against the actor for abusing and threatening to kill him. He also claimed that Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time.



Salman Khan

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the Lonavla police, in whose jurisdiction the show is shot. The NC names both Salman, as well as the Colors TV, the channel on which Bigg Boss airs.

According to a police officer, "Zubair claimed the incident took place on October 7 around 7.30 pm. It seems Salman Khan threatened to kill him, and also said, 'Mein tujhe kutta banaunga, tu bahar aa' (I will make you a dog, just come out)."

Clash on the show

Zubair, 39, who claims to be a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, is a resident of Antop Hill. He was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss' house in the very first week, for getting the lowest number of votes. On the show, Zubair was also told off by Salman for using inappropriate language with women in the house.

The evicted contestant told mid-day, "I was polite on the show, and when it came to defending myself, I took a stand. It was Salman Khan who was under the influence of drugs, abusing me, as well as threatening to kill me once I got out of the show."

Zubair had originally made an oral complaint to the Antop Hill police, but on Sunday, the cops sent him a notice, informing that he would have to approach the Lonavla police, since it was in their jurisdiction that the incident allegedly took place. The Lonavla police yesterday registered the NC under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.



Zubair Khan

He said, "I have taken this step not for TRPs but to show the real face of Salman. I was asked to leave the show; the anchor claimed I left because I was ill. This is wrong, let the truth come up."

He added, "I live in Mumbai and want my grievances to addressed in Mumbai, not in Lonavla. On Tuesday, I will approach the Mumbai Commissioner of Police on this matter. If I am not satisfied, I will also approach the Chief Minister and PMO too." Despite mid-day's attempts to reach out to the show and Salman Khan, neither was available for comment.

Cop speak

Suvez Haq, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, "Based on the grievances raised by Zubair, the case falls under non-cognisable offence. We have registered the complaint. We are probing the matter at present. We have taken the necessary steps prescribed for such NC cases."

