'Santa' turns Grim Reaper in Istanbul

20 victims have been identified so far. 15 were foreigners and five were Turks. Another 65 people were being treated in hospital. Many revellers threw themselves into the water in panic. Pics/AFP

Istanbul: Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed yesterday when a gunman, supposedly dressed as Santa Claus, went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

As police launched a dragnet for the assailant, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the carnage sought to sow chaos and undermine peace, but that Turkey would never bow to the threat.

The shooting spree at the waterside Reina nightclub was unleashed when 2017 in Turkey was just 75 minutes old. The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the club entrance and then went on the rampage inside where up to 700 people were ringing in the New Year. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker had escaped and was now the target of a major manhunt, expressing hope the suspect “would be captured soon”.

He added that of 20 victims identified so far, 15 were foreigners and five were Turks. Another 65 people were being treated in hospital. Many revellers threw themselves into the water in panic. Dogan news agency said the gunman was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, although this has yet to be confirmed. Soylu said the gunman had arrived with a gun concealed underneath an overcoat but subsequently exited the venue wearing a different garment. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.

Two Indians among dead

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of two Indian nationals in the attack. She tweeted, “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador on way to Istanbul”. The victims are Abis Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Khushi Shah from Gujarat. The other victims were nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Israel and Belgium were among those killed, officials said. France said three of its citizens were wounded.

Eyewitnesses say

“We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run. My husband was hit in three places.” Sinem Uyanik, club-goer.

“I didn't see who was shooting but heard the gun shots and people fled. Police moved in quickly.”

Sefa Boydas, soccer player

Suicide attack in Najaf kills 5, wounds 22

Baghdad: Iraqi officials say a pair of suicide bombers detonated their explosives belts at a checkpoint south of Baghdad, killing nine people, including four members of the security forces. The attack near the holy Shiite city of Najaf also wounded 22. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

700

Number of people believed to be inside the nightclub at the time of the shooting