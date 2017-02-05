'Scam' rules poll campaigns in Uttar Pradesh

PM says 'Scam' stands for 'SP, Cong, Akhilesh, Mayawati'; UP CM slams the 'A' and 'M' in 'scam', referring to Amit Shah and Modi; Congress coins Hindi 'scam' acronym



UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and (right) PM Modi during their election campaigns in UP. Pics/PTI



Meerut: In his first rally in UP after polls were announced, PM Modi on Saturday alleged the corrupt he had "robbed" with the note-ban move have ganged up to bring him down.

He urged people to "rid the state of SCAM — S for Samajwadi Party (SP), C for Congress, A for Akhi­lesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati", saying they must choose between BJP's development agenda and those who protect criminals.

Meanwhile, during an election rally in Bidhuna, UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We need to protect the country from scams. We need to save the country from the 'A' and 'M' in 'scam' — Amit Shah and Modi."

Congress slammed PM and coined a new 'scam' acro­nym, calling BJP the "party of Sattabhogi (hungry for power), Kapti-dhongi (fraudster), Amit Shah and Modi".

It also ca­me up with six abbreviations for BJP, including Bhagora Judao Pa­r­ty (party of turncoats), Bhai-bhatijawad Party (party of nepotism), Bhaichara Jalao Party (party that promotes enmity) and Bhram Jagao Party (party that creates illusion).

7

No. of people booked for MCC violation in UP