'Scam' rules poll campaigns in Uttar Pradesh

PM says 'Scam' stands for 'SP, Cong, Akhilesh, Mayawati'; UP CM slams the 'A' and 'M' in 'scam', referring to Amit Shah and Modi; Congress coins Hindi 'scam' acronym
UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and (right) PM Modi during their election campaigns in UP. Pics/PTI
Meerut: In his first rally in UP after polls were announced, PM Modi on Saturday alleged the corrupt he had "robbed" with the note-ban move have ganged up to bring him down.
He urged people to "rid the state of SCAM — S for Samajwadi Party (SP), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati", saying they must choose between BJP's development agenda and those who protect criminals.
Meanwhile, during an election rally in Bidhuna, UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We need to protect the country from scams. We need to save the country from the 'A' and 'M' in 'scam' — Amit Shah and Modi."
Congress slammed PM and coined a new 'scam' acronym, calling BJP the "party of Sattabhogi (hungry for power), Kapti-dhongi (fraudster), Amit Shah and Modi".
It also came up with six abbreviations for BJP, including Bhagora Judao Party (party of turncoats), Bhai-bhatijawad Party (party of nepotism), Bhaichara Jalao Party (party that promotes enmity) and Bhram Jagao Party (party that creates illusion).
7
No. of people booked for MCC violation in UP
Triple talaq for SP, Cong, BSP: Owaisi
Dubbing PM Modi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav as "two sides of the same coin", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the state will give "triple talaq" to SP, Congress and BSP.
302 crorepatis in UP first phase list
New Delhi: A total of 302 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the upcoming first phase of UP Assembly elections to be held on February 11, while 168 have declared that they have criminal cases against them, says a latest report.
