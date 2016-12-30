Mumbai Crime: Man blackmails girl with morphed 'obscene' pictures, held

Mumbai police arrest a 28-year-old married man for allegedly blackmailing his 23-year-old colleague and asking for sexual favours after morphing her photo and threatening to create porn clips with it



Manish Desai

The Nagpada police have arrested a 28-year-old married man for allegedly blackmailing his 23-year-old colleague and asking for sexual favours. After the accused morphed a photo of the woman and threatened to create porn clips with it, she approached the police.

Workplace horror

According to police sources, the young woman started working at a Prabhadevi cafe where the accused, Manish Desai, was the manager, in September. “The woman was a part of the housekeeping staff. Within 10 days of joining, Desai, who also flirted with other girls at the cafe, started hitting on this woman. When she dismissed his advances, Desai intensified efforts by calling her and sending inappropriate photos, videos and messages on WhatsApp. After a few days, he morphed her WhatsApp profile picture and forwarded it to the victim with the message, ‘If you don’t sleep with me, I will morph your picture and create porn video and post it on Facebook’,” said an officer.

Taking action

Eventually, the distressed woman shared her ordeal with her younger brother, who advised her to file a report with the police, and accompanied her to the police station.

The police have booked Desai under sections 354 (A) for sexual harassment and 354 (D) for stalking of the Indian Penal Code.