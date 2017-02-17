BMC Election: In Ulhasnagar, corporator's two wives unite for poll campaign

Instead of playing petty politics over their shared husband, the two wives have united for the BMC Election to ensure their unusual family emerges a winner



Outgoing corporator Suresh Jadhav with his second wife, candidate Jyotshna

Everyone's talking about the unusual election campaign of this woman candidate in Ulhasnagar, whose biggest supporter is her 'sautan'.

The candidate is Jyotshna Jadhav (43), Shiv Sena's contender for ward number 13-B in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. She is the second wife of outgoing corporator Suresh Jadhav (they got hitched around a year ago), who is still married to his first wife, Sunita.



Suresh Jadhav First Wife Sunita

Instead of playing petty politics over their shared husband, however, Sunita is going all out to support Jyotshna, and is going around town with a very unusual request: "She is my husband's second wife, please vote for her."

The news of two wives on one field has spread across social networking sites, and has caught the attention of voters, who find this show of unity both funny and remarkable.

Convenient arrangement

The arrangement has worked out conveniently for the husband, Suresh, who was the local corporator (also Shiv Sena) for 20 years. This time round, the ward has been reserved for women. The ward is also reserved for OBC (Other Backward Class) candidates. Sources said that since Sunita is from the open category, Suresh enrolled Jyotshna - who is from the OBC background - for the election instead.

But Sunita holds no grudge. "Jyotshna and I are on good terms with each other, and the motive behind this campaign is to show the voters that we are a family," she told mid-day.

'For the public'

Suresh added, "Yes, my wife Sunita is campaigning for Jyotshna. We don't have any dispute among ourselves and, at the end, we are doing it for the welfare of the public. I was elected from this ward for 20 years, and will see that my wife too is elected in the upcoming polls."



Sources said that Suresh put in a lot of effort to ensure that his wife got a ticket, as many were opposed to the idea. But with the help of senior party leaders, and the work he had done for the public, he got his wish.

Jyotshna, who has been involved in social work for several years, said, "We are working for the public and unity is our first motive."