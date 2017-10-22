The controversy around Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan and the show's host, actor Salman Khan, refuses to end. After Zubair filed a complaint against Salman for insulting him on national television, a social activist, closely associated with him, has alleged that the actor's bodyguard, Shera, threatened to gangrape her if she continued to support Zubair. The police have registered a case against the unidentified caller and are verifying the allegations. The complainant, Sheila Sheikh (name changed), a resident of Khar, runs a human rights NGO. After Zubair was evicted from Bigg Boss, he allegedly approached Sheila for help, before filing a complaint against Salman for "calling him a dog on television and threatening to kill him".



Salman Khan with his bodyguard, Shera

On Friday, Sheikh allegedly received a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller identified himself as Salman's bodyguard, Shera, and allegedly told her to sort out Zubair's matter without taking it to the police. "He told me 'why are you bothering bhai? Why don't you settle the matter?' When I refused, he abused me and threatened to send 10 people to rape me," Sheikh said.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant alleges Salman Khan threatened to kill him



Zubair Khan

She further added, "I have submitted all call details to the police, but no strict action has been taken yet." The Khar police have registered a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against unknown persons. "We are trying to identify the caller," said a police official, Khar police. When contacted, Shera denied the allegations. "The number from which the call was made is not mine. She has tarnished my reputation."

Also read: 'Bigg Boss participant Zubair Khan is a fraud, has no links to Dawood Ibrahim'