'Shiv Sena our true well-wisher,' say Muslim candidates

Shiv Sena has managed to make inroads in city's two Muslim pockets with the winning candidates calling the saffron party as their "true well wisher". The party had fielded five Muslim candidates, out of which two have won from Behrampada in Bandra and a ward representing suburban Amboli and Jogeshwari.

Sena candidate Haji Halim Khan (35), who won from ward no. 96 in Behrampada in Bandra (East) alleged that the projection that the party is 'anti-Muslim' is the "handiwork of certain sections of people".

"Rather, Sena has always been helpful in sorting out our problems. They are our true well-wisher," he said. "I can recollect that one of our prominent mosques came up only when Balasaheb Thackerayji helped," he said.

Echoing Khan's views, Sahida Khan (52), who has won from ward no. 64, said Sena has always helped people from the community whosoever has approached with a genuine problem.