Mumbai: HC slams state over delay in compensation for rape survivors



Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, hit out at the state government for delaying compensation to rape survivors. The court has summoned the collector (Mumbai suburbs) to be present on Women's Day, March 8.

"Should we collect donations from the general public if they (government) don't have money for this,” the judges questioned after the public prosecutor stated about some practical difficulties for delay in compensation. "When you claim to be a welfare state, try to be a welfare state," the judges added.

According to a report in The Times of India, the court was hearing a PIL over delay in the setting up of a fund for the rehabilitation of rape survivors as envisioned by the Supreme Court. The HC was also hearing a petition by a minor rape survivor. The judges were unhappy over the delay in compensation to the girl. The FIR in the case was filed in 2014.

The report informed that, in 2013, the SC had ordered all state governments to pay Rs 1 lakh to a rape survivor within 15 days of an FIR's registration. "There cannot be such insensitive approach after specific direction by the Supreme Court and repeated orders of this court," the HC judges said.

In the case of the minor, the district board had concluded that only Rs 2 lakh should be paid to the survivor. When the court asked why the maximum compensation of Rs 3 lakh should not be given, the state's shocking reply was that the incident apparently occurred with consent by the girl. "She was hardly 14 and you came to the conclusion that she gave consent. Even a 25-year-old may not be able to decide in these matters,” an enraged court said.

The court even hit out at the district board, which fixed the amount. "Is this scheme operating at the whims and fancies of government officers? Are they paying from their own pockets? They are not beggars. It is their right. You are not doing any charity," the bench added.