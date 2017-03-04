Mumbai: Hinduja Hospital staffer booked after asking woman for sexual favours



Hinduja Hospital

A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a Hinduja Hospital staffer, asking for sexual favours in exchange for a rebate on her brother’s treatment. The Mahim police have charged the official - Rajesh Rao (50), secretary to the hospital board - under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. They are yet to arrest him, however.

The complainant’s brother had met with an accident in Thane, after which he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 20. After a few days, when he was due for discharge, the plaintiff learnt about the discount services provided by the hospital. She approached Rao, who is oversees the discount programme.

The woman told the police that when she approached him for a discount, Rao asked her to go out with him on a date. She said that he had asked for sexual favours in exchange for a rebate on the bill. DCP Paramjit Dahiya said, “We have not arrested the accused, as of now. We are checking the CCTV footage and our investigations are ongoing.”