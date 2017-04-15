'Sober' hotel manager rams SUV into police van in south Mumbai



Representational picture

Mohommad Mustaka Abdul Kadar, a 45-year-old hotel manager, was on his way home when his Fortuner SUV collided with a police van parked outside Agripada police station on Friday. Police sources say no one was hurt in the mishap.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kadar was returning home after dropping his friend at Mahim and was accompanied by said friend's mother, say cops. He lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

It was confirmed that Kadar was not drink driving, after police sent him for a checkup. He was granted bail after getting booked under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kadar told police when questioned that while attempting to avoid ramming into a woman crossing the road, he turned left sharply and hit the brakes causing him to hit the van.