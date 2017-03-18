'Surgical strike came after specific input'



Subhash Bhamre. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: The cross-LoC surgical strike was carried out by the Indian army after “specific and very definite” inputs about terrorists at launch pads in PoK planning attacks in this country, the government said yesterday.

The strikes were carried out with absolute precision and the targets were completely destroyed with no casualty being suffered by the Indian forces, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in the Lok Sabha.

The surgical strike was carried out by Indian forces in September last year at terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir about 10 days after a major terror attack on an army camp in Uri in Kashmir.

“When we received the specific and very definite inputs across the border that there were several terrorist teams positioned at the launch pads, ready to carry out strike in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of country with an aim of causing destruction and damage to the citizen.

“Then our army conducted a surgical strike with precision without causing any casualty on our side but causing destruction of terrorist and people supporting them," he said.

India on Siachen

He also spoke about India’s position on Siachen. Bhamre said, “The Indian government has made it clear to Pakistan that the solution to Siachen Glacier is a part of the larger issue to include Pakistan's support to terrorism in India.”