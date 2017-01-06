'Tapka' gang that conned senior citizens at Mumbai railway stations busted

Gang members Ayubmama and (right) Babu Kanai Devnath

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Bandra (crime branch) officials have busted the ‘Tapka’ gang, that conned senior citizens, particularly women, at railway stations. The gang used a gold-plated copper biscuit as bait to attract women and encouraged them to start bargaining against the real gold they were wearing.

Cops, till now, have held two persons and recovered gold worth R1.94 lakh. Investigation has revealed the gang was active in Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Vitthalwadi and Kalyan railway stations.

Three other gang members are still absconding, police sources said.