'Teacher' Shashi Tharoor teaches netizens new English word 'farrago'

Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".
"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said on social media.
"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.
With 'big' words in the tweet, naturally Tweitterverse had a ball using the sentence to twist the connotation of the usage. Here are some funny tweets...
Interviewer: Tell me something about yourself— à¤Âà¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¸à¤¾ (@imcurious__) May 9, 2017
Guy: Exasperating farrago of distortation misrepresentations...
Int: where are you from?? pic.twitter.com/otdDWFJ4wt
Word: Farrago | fÉÂËÂrÉÂËÂÉ¡ÉÂÊÂ— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 8, 2017
What Shirish Kunder says after an argument with his wife.
Example: "Farrago away yaar please"
Bade: Yaar chote iska matlab kya hua?— Bade Chote (@badechote) May 9, 2017
Chote: Iska matlab hai apne English medium school ki degree ko batti bana do pic.twitter.com/XvVgXsT0RK
Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet. pic.twitter.com/2NUMcfjjZ4— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 8, 2017
Eminent scholars trying to understand the meaning of Tharoor's "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies..." pic.twitter.com/2iw0ZetCpb— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 8, 2017
Twitter: What's happening?— Venom (@quirky_bunny) May 9, 2017
Tweeps: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies
Interviewer : What is ur greatest accomplishment?— à¤¤runa à¤Âà¥Âraria (@ChorariaTaruna) May 9, 2017
.
He : exasperating farrago of distortions misrepresentation & masquerading...
.
*HIREDðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Kids: à¤¸à¤¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â!— Dr Ashish Kumar (@DrAshish_Kumar) May 9, 2017
Adults: à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤°à¥Âà¤Â...!
Legends: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Mom: Are you having dinner at home?— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) May 8, 2017
Me: Maybe.
Mom: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies.
Shashi Tharoor: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies.— Maithun Troll - HMP (@Being_Humor) May 8, 2017
Woman: Kehna kya chahte ho?
Shashi Tharoor: pic.twitter.com/b6TOQ60BBv
Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The issue came to fore after English channel Republic TV came out with audio tapes which purported to show that the body of Pushkar was moved from one place to another at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on the night of her death on January 14, 2014.
The best part....Tharoor himself retweeted of the best reactions!
