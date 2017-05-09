E-paper

'Teacher' Shashi Tharoor teaches netizens new English word 'farrago'

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Shashi TharoorShashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said on social media.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

With 'big' words in the tweet, naturally Tweitterverse had a ball using the sentence to twist the connotation of the usage. Here are some funny tweets...

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The issue came to fore after English channel Republic TV came out with audio tapes which purported to show that the body of Pushkar was moved from one place to another at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on the night of her death on January 14, 2014.

The best part....Tharoor himself retweeted of the best reactions!

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply