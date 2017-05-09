'Teacher' Shashi Tharoor teaches netizens new English word 'farrago'

Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said on social media.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

With 'big' words in the tweet, naturally Tweitterverse had a ball using the sentence to twist the connotation of the usage. Here are some funny tweets...

Interviewer: Tell me something about yourself

Guy: Exasperating farrago of distortation misrepresentations...

Int: where are you from?? pic.twitter.com/otdDWFJ4wt — à¤Âà¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¸à¤¾ (@imcurious__) May 9, 2017

Word: Farrago | fÉÂËÂrÉÂËÂÉ¡ÉÂÊÂ



What Shirish Kunder says after an argument with his wife.



Example: "Farrago away yaar please" — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 8, 2017

Bade: Yaar chote iska matlab kya hua?

Chote: Iska matlab hai apne English medium school ki degree ko batti bana do pic.twitter.com/XvVgXsT0RK — Bade Chote (@badechote) May 9, 2017

Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet. pic.twitter.com/2NUMcfjjZ4 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 8, 2017

Eminent scholars trying to understand the meaning of Tharoor's "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies..." pic.twitter.com/2iw0ZetCpb — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 8, 2017

Twitter: What's happening?



Tweeps: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies — Venom (@quirky_bunny) May 9, 2017

Interviewer : What is ur greatest accomplishment?

.

He : exasperating farrago of distortions misrepresentation & masquerading...

.

*HIREDðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — à¤¤runa à¤Âà¥Âraria (@ChorariaTaruna) May 9, 2017

Kids: à¤¸à¤¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â!



Adults: à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤°à¥Âà¤Â...!



Legends: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies



ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Dr Ashish Kumar (@DrAshish_Kumar) May 9, 2017

Mom: Are you having dinner at home?

Me: Maybe.

Mom: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) May 8, 2017

Shashi Tharoor: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies.

Woman: Kehna kya chahte ho?

Shashi Tharoor: pic.twitter.com/b6TOQ60BBv — Maithun Troll - HMP (@Being_Humor) May 8, 2017

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The issue came to fore after English channel Republic TV came out with audio tapes which purported to show that the body of Pushkar was moved from one place to another at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on the night of her death on January 14, 2014.

The best part....Tharoor himself retweeted of the best reactions!