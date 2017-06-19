'Total' of 10,98,420 students at risk after CBSE miscalculates



Representational Image

The CBSE declared the Std XII board results 2017 on May 28 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in. But, it seems, like it has not done justification in declaring results, or it has probably declared them under pressure from the higher authorities.

With various reports suggesting that CBSE has made errors in totalling Std XII marks, a question mark on the authenticity of nation's biggest board has been raised.

Recently, many CBSE students across India who appeared for the board exam were seen disappointed with their marks. To cite examples, while Sonali, a Delhi student, was horrified to learn that she had scored a mere 68 in maths, another student, Samiksha Sharma, who wanted admission in Delhi University College, was shocked to know that she scored just 42 in maths.

After the duo applied for verification (re-totalling of marks), Sonali's score went to 95 and Samiksha's doubled to 90.

Most of the mistakes were in maths and economics papers.

Meanwhile, reports also show that for the first time ever, the number of applications for verification of marks has been huge as compared to previous years. Out of the total candidates, 10,98,420 candidates gave Std XII exam at 3,503 centres across the country.