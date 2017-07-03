'Travesty of logic' to link Kulbhushan Jadhav with civilian prisoners



Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan yesterday said that it was a "travesty of logic" to link the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav with civilian prisoners, a day after India sought early consular access to its national sentenced to death by a military court.

"Indian attempt to equate Commander Jadhav's case with civilian prisoners and fishermen is a travesty of logic,""the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

The FO remarks came a day after the two countries exchanged a list of prisoners lodged in each other's jails.

According to the list Pakistan shared with India, at least 546 Indian nationals, including nearly 500 fishermen, are languishing in jails in that country.

"Commander Jadhav is a serving Indian Naval officer and sent to Pakistan by its intelligence agency RAW for espionage, terrorism and subversive activities which resulted in loss of many innocent lives and damage to property," the FO said.

It said Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of the 2008 Agreement on Consular access, which stipulates the exchange of comprehensive lists of nationals of each country in the other country's jails twice a year on January 1 and July 1.

