'UK slipping towards muddled Brexit'

London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday that urgent action is needed to prevent Britain slipping towards a “muddled Brexit”, arguing that the capital needs more control over its economic policy to cope with leaving the European Union.

Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, was elected mayor last May on a promise to stand up for the city’s businesses. He has called for the government to avoid the uncertainty of a messy divorce from the EU, saying it would damage confidence in the city. “It’s concerning that we still appear to have ‘muddled thinking’ at the heart of government so soon before the negotiations are set to start,” Khan said in the speech.

His words echo those of Britain’s ex ambassador to the EU, Ivan Rogers, who resigned last week saying that PM Theresa May government was “muddled” in its approach.