'Very much in Chennai' Justice Karnan seeks recall of order



Justice CS Karnan is yet to be arrested by the West Bengal Police

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan yesterday moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of an order holding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to a six-month jail term.

A petition on his behalf was mentioned before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar, which agreed to look into it.

When the CJI asked about the whereabouts of Justice Karnan, Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who mentioned the plea on behalf of Justice Karnan, said he is "very much in Chennai".

When the advocate was also asked to show papers that authorised him to represent the controversial judge, he showed the notorised papers of authorisation for filing the plea on behalf of the judge to the bench.

Nedumpara also said 12 advocates on record had refused to represent Justice Karnan.

CJI Khehar said he would consider the plea.

The apex court had on May 9 passed sentenced Karnan to six months of jail by holding him guilty of contempt of court, a day after he defiantly ordered that eight SC judges be put behind bars. It had also ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody immediately.

However, before the pronouncement of the order, Justice Karnan left Kolkata and was reported to be staying in Chennai. The West Bengal Police is yet to arrest him.