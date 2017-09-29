The idea behind model and dancer Protima Bedi's controversial debut cover of the magazine Cine Blitz, where she was pictured streaking on Juhu beach, was not to emulate Playboy, says Rita Mehta, the former owner and publisher of the magazine. Rita is the daughter of the late Russi Karanjia, the honcho of magazine. When the publication was to be launched in 1974, they needed to create a blitzkrieg of sorts. Since a product, especially the first one, is judged by its cover, the idea was to "get an actress to streak," said Rita, who was just back from journalism school in England then.
Rita Mehta
Bringing in Bedi
Rita, who now divides her time between Mumbai and Dubai now added, "The idea was to create a splash. We were coming in quite late into a market which had a lot of competition, so how were we going to attract the buyer and reader?" Rita adds, "We thought of Protima Bedi because she was such an open-thinking lady, certainly way ahead of her time."
Also read: This invite-only Playboy Club in Mumbai is frequented by Bollywood celebs
"I asked her, would you do it? And she said, yes, why not? I did not expect an answer like, 'why not?' So, that was that then. We shot the streaking scene twice. Tyeb Badshah was the photographer. We also shot very early morning on the streets at Flora Fountain, which were eerily quiet at that hour," said Rita.
'Worked like magic'
"We shot the streaking scene at Juhu Beach. In the end, we used the beach scene for the cover. It worked like magic and that issue, which was a thick one, was a sell out. There was no talk of emulating Playboy then, but I guess people may have thought that we were; I can't say for sure."
Also read: Hugh Hefner dies, leaves behind a controversial and undying legacy
Rita, who is also the former owner and publisher of Cine Blitz, said about Hugh Hefner and Playboy, "A lot depends on the kind of owner a product has. The Blitz ran in my father Russi Karanjia's name. After his death, there was no Karanjia, no Blitz. In that way, it would be interesting to see how Playboy fares now. It was Hugh Hefner's image of an old man with beautiful women draped over him that kept it going," said Rita.
Also read: Sherlyn Chopra, who posed nude for Playboy, reacts to Hugh Hefner's death
I was utterly desperate to get out of advertising, I pleaded with Susheel to give me just six months with Debonair…I was hired. Salary? Rs 2,500 a month, plus a reasonable entertainment allowance. I was given a free hand to perform major surgery on the magazine with one condition: The seminude female 'centre spreads' would stay, and the semi-nude males would go. I agreed to the terms immediately...
Vinod Mehta
While the odds seemed stacked against me, I had one slice of unexpected luck. The art director turned out to be a prodigy, even though he was deaf and dumb. To call MG Moinuddin talented would be an understatement... A couple of hours after talking to him, I knew I had a genuine professional to assist me. Unlike Moinuddin, I had read no books on design. Nevertheless, I recognised at once that Debonair needed a completely new look. Accordingly, I spent hours at the American Library at Churchgate plundering back issues of Esquire and the New Yorker and anything else I could lay my hands on. Close to my flat existed a lending library named Shemaroo... The owners reserved for me in dirty brown envelopes copies of Playboy and Penthouse.
Also read - Hugh Hefner dead: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton mourn demise of Playboy founder
Any page whose design seemed striking, I photocopied. Soon, I accumulated sundry pages of neatly laid-out edit matter... Meanwhile, Moinuddin was collecting his own cuttings. We were a team.
Susheel Somani had mandated the inclusion of two nudes: the more ambitious, domestic centre spread and the syndicated foreign variety purchased from King Features for R40. I had decided early on to lift the concept of the one-to-one interview from Playboy. The rest of the magazine I would fill with upmarket literary, social and cultural stuff, plus an exhaustive reviews section. The design for the reviews section I copied mostly from the two British Sunday papers. Even before I sat on the chair, I accepted an inescapable reality: the Indian nudes in Debonair would be abominable. Cheap is a better word. Hippies, film extras, whores, out-of-work cabaret dancers and occasionally, girlfriends of photographers. We paid the princely sum of Rs 250 as model fee. And got what we paid for. This core deficiency I planned to compensate for with an 'intellectual' features section — highbrow, radical, lively and written, hopefully, by the best and the brightest...
In planning and commissioning the first issue, I faced a major hurdle. No one was prepared to contribute to Debonair. The early exit of the previous editor and the induction of one who had to his credit just two dubious paperbacks, one of which eulogized prostitutes, did not inspire confidence. The writers I contacted fobbed me off with let-me-see-your-first-issue excuses. I was left with no option but to write the entire issue under various pseudonyms. A junior copywriter I had hired at Jaisons pitched in with one article. I dispatched a begging letter to Tiger Pataudi to which, surprisingly, I got a positive reply. Once the main interview was fixed, the features were relatively easy to put together. 'The Woman I Fantasised About', the last page diary 'Psst . . .' which I logged under Gikki (a family pet name), 'The New Morality' . . . all came from a single pen. Mine.
In April 1974, when the first issue under my editorship hit the stands, the verdict 'not bad' did not displease me or the owners. Moinuddin had produced the first drawing board, conceived and designed publication in India with flair, style, coherence and a visual neatness never seen before. The use of large quotes and blurbs, the extensive utilization of free space, screen on text, clearly designated sections, five-letter drops, mini illustrations to provide relief, graphics, new copy font, pleased the reader's eye. Panna Jain, the country's foremost designer at the time, said to me, 'Fantastic. But I wish it wasn't a nude magazine.'
Also read: Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner dies at the age of 91
Enter Ruskin Bond. Just as I joined Debonair, we started serializing Ruskin's novella The Sensualist. The Sensualist was a departure for Mr Bond, as he modestly explains: 'Just now and then I let my hair down and indulge in a little gentle ribaldry, but you can relax... I am not about to offer you a plateful of porn...'
The Sensualist turned into a cause célèbre. It was to India what the Lady Chatterley's Lover case was to Britain... In court, along with Ruskin, we produced doyens like Mulk Raj Anand, Vijay Tendulkar and Nissim Ezekiel to defend the literary merit of the novella. Mr Bond and The Sensualist got an honourable acquittal and Debonair got some honourable publicity as a publication which offered 'literature' as well as nude women.
With permission from Vinod Mehta's Lucknow Boy, published by Penguin.
Also view - Photos: 20 Playboy mates pose in different kinds of lingerie
Editors and writers say
Amrita Shah, writer, edited Debonair from 1991-92
'I have to say at the outset that his [Hugh Hefner's] view of women was misogynistic, vulgar and flashy. Having said that, I did edit Debonair, which was heavily influenced by Playboy, though we did have space for good writing and innovated with our design and photographs. Many people will argue that he and people like him stood for freedom of expression and sexual liberation, but pictures of him standing with women are offensive. So, in that case, he leaves behind a complex legacy.'
Adil Jussawala, poet and former editor of Debonair
'I don't think Debonair was way ahead of its time in India. It encouraged those who wrote some of the best poetry, fiction and journalism during the 70s, 80s, and early 90s. I know that merely to say that its center spreads came with the territory is to dodge several issues, not only those that concern women. Yes, I was aware of their issues and the problems they raised when I was briefly editor, but I left them unresolved.'
Kiran Nagarkar, writer
"I used to write film reviews in Hindi and English in the early 1970s, first for Vinod (Mehta) and later, for Anil (Dharker). Both Anil and Vinod didn't tell us reviewers to do things differently because of the tone of the magazine. Around the same time, I even shot for a Debonair cover and the inside [spread] for one issue. I have a confession to make about Playboy. One was always moralistic about nudes on paper, though we were most happy to look at them. Hefner managed to get some of the finest authors and poets from across the world to write for the magazine. That was amazing about the man. He was an institution. It's impossible to imagine someone like him to not be around."
The inside edge
That fiery first issue
mid-day columnist Ian Chappell who also led Australia in the breakaway Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket in the 1ate 1970s, granted an interview to Australian Playboy for their inaugural February 1979 issue. 'Cricket Rebel Ian Chappell on Booze, Birds and Bradman' was how the exclusive chat was promoted on the cover that had model Rosemary Paul, 22, with cricket leg guards on, gloves in her left hand and a bat in her right. In fact, Packer bought the publishing rights for the magazine from founder Hugh Hefner, who passed away yesterday, the previous year. It could well be that Chappell slammed Sir Don Bradman for the first time in this issue. The batting legend was dead against World Series Cricket but Chappell believed he was the one who caused it because Bradman was just not interested in giving the players a better financial deal when he was associated with the Australian Cricket Board.
Warped the hell was that all about?
November 1987 was when Australia clinched their first World Cup cricket win under Allan Border's leadership. Ironically, the Australian Playboy issue for that month had a story titled, 'Has Pyjama Cricket Ruined our Test Team?' Wonder what the journalist, who wrote the piece was on about because Australia had won two of their four Tests held in 1987. Probably, the Aussies were still bruising from their Ashes series loss to Mike Gatting's Englishmen, who won two Tests against the old enemy at the end of 1986.
Raging Bully...so very aptly put
In the August 1989 issue, Playboy carried an exclusive interview of boxing stalwart Mike Tyson. They called him the 'The Raging Bully' and for good reason considering what he said in the interview about his first wife — actress Robin Givens — who was often at the receiving end of his brute force. This quote in Playboy became more than just famous: "The best punch I ever threw was at Robin Givens." The couple broke up on Valentine's Day in 1989.
Kim gets back at Marshy
Australian wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh's battles with Kim Hughes (who led the team when Greg Chappell was not available) were well documented. The Press corps were not the ones complaining as the duo provided fodder for numerous spicy stories. Marsh refused to be Hughes' vice-captain for the 1982-83 tour of Pakistan and didn't hold back the hard talk when he was interviewed before leaving for Pakistan. "Kim is bloody good company but he's always liable to do silly things, whether he has a bat, a golf club or cards in his hands. That's not the sort of thing you need if you're the captain," Marsh told Australian Playboy. Probably, Hughes read that and made a made a mental note. On his return to Australia, Hughes told Playboy: "If I've got teammates like that [Marsh] I wonder what I'd do for enemies."
Inputs by Fiona Fernandez and Aastha Atray Banan
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr