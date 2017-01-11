'We don't tip black people': United States waitress gets racist message



Kelly Carter

Washington: “Great service, don’t tip black people” was the racist message a white couple left for a waitress at a restaurant in the US, the latest in growing incidents of hate targeting blacks and minorities following Donald Trump’s win.



Message left for waitress Kelly Carter (right) on the bill

The message was scrawled at the bottom of the bill at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe in Virginia. Restaurant server Kelly Carter said she was shocked by the message. At first, she said she could not believe what she was reading. It was left with no gratuity by a 20-something white man and woman to whom she had served breakfast. Anita’s owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. said, “I’m appalled. This is so disheartening.” Tellez said Carter is a loyal employee and beloved by her customers. “She has a following. Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm. And we’re really happy to have her,” he said.

Carter said the man and woman were like any other customers, adding they acted no differently and there was no indication they were unhappy with her for any reason.