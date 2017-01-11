'We don't tip black people': United States waitress gets racist message

Kelly Carter
Washington: “Great service, don’t tip black people” was the racist message a white couple left for a waitress at a restaurant in the US, the latest in growing incidents of hate targeting blacks and minorities following Donald Trump’s win.
Message left for waitress Kelly Carter (right) on the bill
The message was scrawled at the bottom of the bill at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe in Virginia. Restaurant server Kelly Carter said she was shocked by the message. At first, she said she could not believe what she was reading. It was left with no gratuity by a 20-something white man and woman to whom she had served breakfast. Anita’s owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. said, “I’m appalled. This is so disheartening.” Tellez said Carter is a loyal employee and beloved by her customers. “She has a following. Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm. And we’re really happy to have her,” he said.
Carter said the man and woman were like any other customers, adding they acted no differently and there was no indication they were unhappy with her for any reason.
Muslim girls must take mixed school swimming classes: Europe court rules
Strasbourg: Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school-run swimming lessons, Europe’s rights top court found, ruling on a challenge by a Turkish-Swiss couple who argued the classes violated their beliefs.mThe court ruled that the refusal by authorities in the Swiss city of Basel to exempt the couple’s two daughters from swimming lessons was justified by the need to promote the children’s social integration.
