'We set up IITs, IIMs, Pakistan made Lashkar, Jaish', says Sushma Swaraj

At UNGA, Sushma Swaraj says India set up IIT, IIM & AIIMS, while Pak made LeT, JeM terrorist camps



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Describing terrorism as an "existentialist danger" to mankind, in her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "If we can't agree to define our enemy, how can we fight together? India and Pak got Independence together. While India is today known as a hi-tech superpower, Pak is kn­own as a terrorist state. We set up IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and ISRO. What did Pak make? They set up LeT, JeM, Haqqani network, Hizbul terrorist camps. PM Abbasi said his nation's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had bequeathed a foreign policy based on peace and friendship. While it remains open to question whether Jinnah Sahab advocated such principles, what is beyond doubt is that PM Modi has, from the moment he took his oath of office, offered the hand of peace and friendship."

Swaraj also spoke about maritime security, climate change and referred to demonetisation as a "courageous" decision.