Maratha Morcha to approach Azad Nagar police to file complaint for death of four protesters

The Maratha Morcha, which gave the ruling government a run for its money with massive demonstrations across the state all through August, will be approaching authorities at the Azad Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against CM Devendra Fadnavis and State Home Minister Ranjit Patil for "deceiving all Marathas".

The demonstration held in the city on August 9. File pic

Avinash Pawar, a resident of Thane and member of the morcha, said, "We want to register a human rights complaint against the government and CM for four members, who lost their lives while going back to their village after the protest on August 9. Their deaths are the fault of the government, and someone has to take responsibility. We know that the chances of us lodging a complaint with the authorities are slim, but, if they don't, we will stage a protest there itself and ask the authorities to put us behind bars."

Between May 30 and June 4, 57 members of the Maratha Morcha sat on a fast demanding rights for the Maratha community. According to Pawar, on the sixth day of their fast, the CM and home minister asked them to call off the fast, and assured to fulfill some of their demands. "But, they failed to do so," said Pawar. This led the Maratha Morcha to hold demonstrations across the state in August.