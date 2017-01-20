'We woke up to a loud thud', residents tell what ocurred at Kurla market fire

The fire that broke out inside a scrap market in Kurla, CST Road, in the early hours today

A fire broke out inside a scrap market late last night in Kurla, CST Road. While no casualties were reported, scrap shops in the market were gutted in the fire.

The fire, which escalated following a series of cylinder blasts, was brought under control three hours later.

The incident came to light when the Mumbai fire brigade received a call from residents of Mohammed Estate on CST Road around 1.15 am.

Workers from the scrap market tried to douse the flames, but the fire spread rapidly. According to a resident, the cylinder blasts could be heard two kilometres from the site of the mishap.

"As soon as we heard the sound, we started vacating our homes," said Mohammed Sheikh, a resident of the nearby Kapadiya Nagar. "Alert workers carried oxygen cylinders used in the yard for the gas-cutting process, to douse the flames. This reduced the possible damage," Sheikh added.

When the fire began, it was registered as a level 2 fire. However, within seven minutes, it escalated to level 3. By 1.36 am, fire officials declared it as level 4.

"Fourteen fire engines, seven water tanks and five water jets were used to control the fire," said one fire official, adding, "There was an empty ground nearby, which came in handy during the firefighting operations."

Fire brigade officials are still investigating the exact cause of the fire. "It is too soon to comment, but, an eyewitness told us that metal cutting work was on in the scrapyard, when the fire broke out," the officer said.