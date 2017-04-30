'Witty' Mumbai Police prove they are cool dudes with 'Baahubali 2 tweet'



Pic courtesy Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle

It seems 'Baahubali 2' mania is running wild not only among moviegoers but with the Mumbai Police as well.

The Mumbai Police's Twitter account, which has gained fame for it's witty and offbeat tweets on various social issues was at it once again.

And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline pic.twitter.com/5JpIvDOFiq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 28, 2017

This time the objective of the tweet was to raise awareness about traffic rules. The tweet read:

"Mumbai, we have two questions for you

1) Katappa ne Bahubali Ko Kyu Mara? (Why did Katapa kill Bahubali)

2) Why don't people follow traffic rules

One is being answered today."

The tweet further read, "And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline"

Users were quick to respond to the tweet by Mumbai Police. Below are some responses...

@MumbaiPolice Hi Mumbai Police.. Whole India patiently waited for one year for this answer.. You too wait a little more ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Anil Kr. Sharma (@itsaniltweetme) April 28, 2017

@MumbaiPolice so much delighted to see your tweets. Would like to meet the brain behind it. — Ankur Shah (@fukatgyaan) April 28, 2017

@MumbaiPolice This is smart way of spreading traffic rules awareness — Ishtiyaque Choudhary (@ishtiyaz) April 28, 2017

@MumbaiPolice Love you Mumbai police, like Amul butter ad you always come with innovative ideas to convey your message. — Latish Achary (@latishachary) April 29, 2017

The Mumbai Police debuted on Twitter in December 2015 and have amassed over 2 million followers. Earlier this year, they used word play to encourage people to play Holi safely in their #HaveAHolyHoli campaign.

SS Rajamouli's epic directorial 'Bahubali 2: The Conclusion' is currently going strong at the box-office. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Sharma and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The first part 'Baahubali: The Beginning', which ended on a cliffhanger, with people eager to know 'Why did Kattappa killed Baahubali?' had collected Rs 650 crore (gross) at the worldwide box-office.