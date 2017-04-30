E-paper

'Witty' Mumbai Police prove they are cool dudes with 'Baahubali 2 tweet'

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 5 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Mumbai Police 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Tweet
Pic courtesy Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle

It seems 'Baahubali 2' mania is running wild not only among moviegoers but with the Mumbai Police as well.

The Mumbai Police's Twitter account, which has gained fame for it's witty and offbeat tweets on various social issues was at it once again.

 

This time the objective of the tweet was to raise awareness about traffic rules. The tweet read:

"Mumbai, we have two questions for you

1) Katappa ne Bahubali Ko Kyu Mara? (Why did Katapa kill Bahubali)

2) Why don't people follow traffic rules

One is being answered today."

The tweet further read, "And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline"

Users were quick to respond to the tweet by Mumbai Police. Below are some responses...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Mumbai Police debuted on Twitter in December 2015 and have amassed over 2 million followers. Earlier this year, they used word play to encourage people to play Holi safely in their #HaveAHolyHoli campaign.

SS Rajamouli's epic directorial 'Bahubali 2: The Conclusion' is currently going strong at the box-office. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Sharma and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The first part 'Baahubali: The Beginning', which ended on a cliffhanger, with people eager to know 'Why did Kattappa killed Baahubali?' had collected Rs 650 crore (gross) at the worldwide box-office.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply