'You failed to stop bull from attacking Hema Malini'

Days after BJP MP Hema Malini narrowly escap­ed a bull attack at the Mathura Junction railway station, the station manager has been suspended for allegedly failing to curb the menace, an official said on Saturday.



BJP MP Hema Malini at the Mathura station on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

"Station manager KL Meena has not only been suspended, a probe has also been ordered into the incident. He failed to stop the cattle menace on the platform," said Sanchit Tyagi, divisional commercial manager, North Central Railway. Tyagi added that the actor and BJP MP from Mathura narrowly escaped the attack when Malini had visited the station on Wednesday. "PL Meena will manage the Mathura Junction railway instead of KL Meena," he said.