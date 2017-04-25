'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance' author dies

Washington: Robert M. Pirsig, author of the influential 1970s philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance", has died at the age of 88.

Pirsig died on Monday at his home in South Berwick, Maine, and his death was announced by his publisher William Morrow, who said Pirsig's health had been failing.

Pirsig had been living in Maine for the last 30 years.

Pirsig was a college writing instructor and freelance technical writer when the novel -- "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values" -- was published in 1974 to critical acclaim and explosive popularity, the New York Times reported.

The semi-autobiographical novel told the story of a father-son motorcycle trip across the western United States.

The book sold more than five million copies around the world but was originally rejected by more than 100 publishers.

Part road-trip novel, part treatise, part open letter to a younger generation, "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" unfolded as a fictionalised account of a cross-country motorcycle trip that Pirsig took in 1968 with his 11-year-old son Christopher and two friends.

He released a second novel in 1991 "Lila: An Inquiry Into Morals", which picked up where "Zen..." left off.

The follow-up book was nominated as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1992.

After his death was announced, fans of Pirsig's books took to Twitter to pay tribute to the author.

US radio host Glynn Washington said: "A long time ago, everyone kept telling me to read this book. Everyone was right. One love, Robert Pirsig."

"Here's to your next road trip across the heavens, my inspiration. RIP Robert Pirsig," wrote one user.

Another user tweeted: "As cliche as it sounds/is, Robert Pirsig shifted my paradigm as a young person struggling with adolescence. Thank you for your book."

Born in Minneapolis on September 6, 1928, Pirsig had a high IQ and graduated high school at the age of 15.

Serving in the army before the start of the Korean War, he visited Japan on a leave and became interested in Zen Buddhism, and remained an adherent throughout his life.

After his army service, he returned to the university and received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in journalism.

He later studied philosophy at the University of Chicago and at Banaras Hindu University in India and taught writing at Montana State University in Bozeman and the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Times reported.

He also did freelance writing and editing for corporate publications and technical magazines, including the first generation of computer journals.

His first marriage, to Nancy Ann James, ended in divorce. He married Wendy Kimball in 1978.

Pirsig is survived by Wendy, two children and three grand-children. His son Chris died in 1979.